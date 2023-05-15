Although Netflix remains the king of streaming, the offer in these services has grown rapidly, so now a person must contract more than 5 services if they want to have a wide variety of channels to watch movies and series. Of course, this is not cheap at all, although a new option now emerges in this battle as a totally alternative. FREE with which you can see the productions you want and all via ON-LINE. This proposal is called Photocall.TV and we will tell you more details below.

Netflix dominates the streaming market today. Photo: AS

Photocall.TV: what series and movies can be seen for FREE?

Photocall.TV is a website of Spanish origin, with which you have access to more than 1,000 channels at no cost. The interface is not one of the most modern on the internet, but it does have a fairly simple layout that will allow you to easily identify the content you choose to view.

Because this service is from Spain, in the “National” section you can see local content from that country. Meanwhile, if you want to view the grid of other locations, you must access the “International” tab. That way you’ll be able to watch movies and series of all kinds that are available at that time on the ‘billboard’.

Through Photocall TV you can watch different movies and series. Photo: Photocall TV capture

Photocall.TV: how to download it?

Actually, Photocall.TV It’s not an app like Netflix and its like for you to download. Specifically, it is a website, which you can access through the official address of the site (available at this link). According to an article in La Vanguardia, it is a legal portal.

