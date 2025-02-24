In the search for the Queen of streaming platform, Tubi has taken a transcendental turn. This service with free content catalog and advertising, which was once seen as a “loser” in the platform competition, now boasts of having the greater content library compared to giants such as Netflixaccording to a recent Wired publication. With more than 275,000 titles that cover all eras and genres, Tubi is redefining what it means to have a varied offer in streaming.

The vast Tubi collection includes from cult classics such as Cooley High to Thrillers from the 90s like The Thomas Crown Affair, highlights the medium. The platform covers an impressive spectrum of content, which goes from anime to Westerns, through reality shows and low -budget horror movies. The company has even launched unusual titles such as Leprechaun 4: Lost in space, which underlines its Commitment to a variety that few can match.

According to Wired, in the last 12 months, Tubi has captured the public’s attention to the Transmit important events such as Super Bowlin collaboration with Fox Sports. In addition, he has signed agreements with WWE and has begun to offer innovative programs such as Evolve, focused on emerging fighters. In markets such as Mexico, Tubi has gained popularity by becoming the exclusive supplier of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which reinforces its international presence.

However, despite his growing audience, which has 97 million monthly active users, Tubi still faces the stigma of being a “social boxing bag”where many of its contents, considered of low quality, have been mocked.

The other way of seeing a mockery

In this regard, Nicole Parlapiano, Marketing Director of Tubi, recognizes Wired that the nature of her library has led criticism that, although sometimes they are derogatory, They also reflect a certain “appreciation.”

The tubi approach to offer a wide range of films, including many low budget, it has been “intentionally”. Parlapian states that they are not there to dictate what is “good” in terms of awards and prestige. “We have independent films that are cheesy and have bad acrobatics. We do not take ourselves too seriously,” he says to the environment, making it clear that authenticity is part of their appeal.

Since its foundation in 2014 by Farhad Massoudi, Tubi has evolved from being an advertising technology platform to a Important player in streaming. Despite the initial difficulties, Massaudi acknowledged that the low -cost content could be the key to maintaining a proposal of sustainable value.

As the streaming ecosystem has been saturated, Tubi looks for its unique path, focusing its offer on niches and voice diversity.

Currently, Tubi is available in: United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America (Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama), Australia has also arrived in the United Kingdom. In the case of Spain, the only way to see it is through a VPN.