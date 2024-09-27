Goodbye Muriel Furrer, that ‘hymn to life’ video on social media: «Life on this Earth… thank you God». Cycling in tears over his death

«This life, on this Earth, in this place. Thank you God”: Muriel Furrer on his Instagram profile on July 22nd he posted this very sweet one hymn to lifealong with a short video recorded while cycling up the climb to the Stelvio Passjust below the Folgore refuge.

Today the World cycling is in tears over his tragic death at 18consequence of one serious head injury reported for a fall on the road during i World Championships in Zurich.