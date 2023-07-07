Goodbye mosquitoes, the repellent but edible pizza arrives from Canada: “Buzz-Off Pizza”

Goodbye to sprays, coils or citronella candles, now a pizza is enough to eat outdoors and drive away mosquitoes. Well yes, you read that right. Comes from Canada the “Buzz Off Pizza“, the repulsive pizza (but edible) which keeps the summer insects at bay thanks to the ingredients with which it is seasoned. “Everyone deserves pizza… except the mosquitoes”: this is the slogan with which the Canadian chain based in Toronto, Pizza Pizza Ltd, has launched its innovative “Buzz-Off Pizza”. The name, translated into Italian, means “anti-mosquito pizza”.





