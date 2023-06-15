Our planet, the beautiful home in the Solar System, is in constant motion, both astronomically and geologically. The tectonic platesresponsible for the earthquakes we experience, indicate that a new continent is brewing.

This phenomenon will follow the same process that originated the continents we know and will give life to the megacontinent ‘Amasia’which raises the question to millions: Will Mexico disappear?

Scientists, dedicated to carefully studying and monitoring the movements of the Earth, have obtained valuable information about our planet and its past.

Amasia is presented as a new vision of the future, similar to what happened with the ancient megacontinent Pangea.which grouped all the land masses that are now divided into the continents of America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and Antarctica.

According to this model, It is predicted that in about 200 or 300 million yearsthe territories will change.

Renowned scientists from Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China predict that The United States (Americas) will move to the west and Asia to the east.

Besides, the Antarctica will join Asia on one side and Europe on the othergiving rise to the formation of Amasia.

This natural process is one more example of the constant dynamics of the Earth and highlights the importance of understanding geological processes to improve our perception of the place where we live and the vast history of the existence of these territories in the universe.

He study made by scientists from University de Curtin and Peking University, published in the National Science Review in December 2022suggests that there is a possibility that within 200 million years, the Pacific Ocean will close and the continents of America and Asia will merge to form the supercontinent of Amasia.

These predictions are based on a computer simulation which has allowed scientists to explore various options for the formation of this new supercontinent.

In addition to Amasia, another possibility raised is the creation of a supercontinent called Auricawhere the Pacific and Atlantic oceans would close.

Amasia or Aurica: The geological future with two scenarios

Renowned scientific experts have carefully analyzed current geological trends and have raised two possible names for the future supercontinent that will form on Earth: Amasia and Aurica.

These predictions, backed by research from Curtin University and Peking University, offer a fascinating glimpse into how our planet’s geography could evolve.

Amasia, the first scenario, proposes the merger of the continents of America and Asia, while Aurica proposes the closure of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, giving rise to a single land mass.

Both assumptions are the result of computer simulations and deep geological analysis, which invite us to reflect on the constant dynamism and transformation of our planet.

These theories open up a wide range of questions and speculations about what our future geographical reality will be like. How will this melting of continents affect the distribution of life on Earth? What impact will it have on weather patterns and ecosystems?

These unknowns remind us of the importance of studying and understanding geology and geodesy in order to be prepared for the inevitable changes that our planet will experience.