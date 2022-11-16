more or less 20 years ago, Nike made some commercials very worthy of football that excited locals and strangers. The problem is that time passed and they forgot about those ideas. Now that the metaverse de Meta falters, this company invents the futverse a few days after it starts the World Cup in Qatar that you can experience through FIFA 23.

Now, this is a commercial/video that lasts more than three minutes and puts some scientists to see who is better: Ronaldihno or Mbappe. Then they do some experiments and have the players play games against each other. So far it is an entertaining exercise, but everything becomes crazy with the passing of the seconds.

The futverse proposed by Nike puts various versions of Ronaldo to play with more modern players. Go back to other classic players like Edgar Davids, we have several soccer players participating, even different versions of CR7, as if they were cards FIFA Ultimate Team.

Source: Nike

This commercial seems to come at a time where We reported that Meta workers believe that the Metaverse he is wobbling We even told you recently that Zuckerberg’s company made massive layoffs.

Likewise, we are not saying that the futverse has just been born and you will have to put on some kind of Virtual Reality headset and that is how you watch the games, the point is to make a parody where technology is involved and it makes a dream moment for all of us to imagine. a little, especially those who miss football from more than 15 years ago.

