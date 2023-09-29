Damn poverty! The economic situation in the country makes it difficult to buy high-priced items, to do so many choose department stores like Coppel or Elektra even knowing that they could be seized if they do not comply with their credit payments.

Given this, a rumor arose that the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) would be in the process of designing a law to avoid the seizure of clients by companies like Elektraowned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego and Coppel from the family of the same name.

The purpose of this law that is supposedly being created is prevent companies with debts to the Tax Attention Service (SAT) such as Elektra from withdrawing merchandise to their clients for non-payment.

Help for the most needy families? If true, no doubt many people would appreciate not losing their items, although surely many others would use it to obtain ‘free’ products without the worry of paying.

Even so, the Credit Bureau would be an option for delinquent buyers.

It should be noted that all this is information published on the TikTok channel ‘@zaocoesaguadecoco’ and when consulting official sources no reliable information found.

The seizure of goods in Mexico

Mexican laws contemplate provisions related to the seizure of merchandise by companies in the context of commercial relations and compliance with financial obligations.

Below I will provide you with an overview of the relevant laws and procedures in Mexico:

◉ Commercial and Purchase-Sale Contracts: In Mexico, companies can establish commercial and purchase-sale contracts that regulate the terms and conditions of transactions. These contracts usually include clauses that establish the conditions under which a company can retain or seize goods in the event of default by the buyer.

◉ General Law of Credit Titles and Operations: This law regulates credit operations, such as promissory notes and bills of exchange. It contains provisions related to the seizure of goods as security for payment in the event of non-payment of debts.

◉ Federal Consumer Protection Law: This law regulates relationships between consumers and providers of goods and services. It contains provisions related to the delivery of goods and the rights of consumers in the event of non-compliance by companies.

◉ Commercial Code: The Mexican Commercial Code establishes provisions related to commercial obligations and the consequences of contractual non-compliance. Includes provisions on embargoes and commercial guarantees.

◉ Collection Procedures: If a company needs to seize goods as part of a debt collection process, it generally must follow a legal procedure. This may involve filing a lawsuit in court and obtaining a garnishment order.

◉ Customs Law Regulations: In the case of imported or exported goods, the Customs Law Regulations establish provisions on the seizure of goods related to customs issues, such as unpaid taxes and duties.

