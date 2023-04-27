Hectic days

These are intense and frenetic days preceding the Azerbaijan GP at Ferrari. The Maranello team, which has already suffered quite a bit on the track in the first three races of the season and which comes fromvery bitter double zero harvested in Australiais in fact located in the center of a delicate market dispute. The red ds, Laurent Mekies, was indeed announced by AlphaTauri as the next team principal of the Faenza stable, which at the end of the year will separate from its historical manager of reference, Franz Tost.

Internal revolution

Mekies’ farewell fits into a broad path of internal revolution implemented by Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur. However, the departure of the ds was not foreseen, at least in the very short term. This was indirectly confirmed by Vasseur himself, in a press conference organized by Ferrari and in which, at the opening of the chat, he touched on precisely the situation of the management of the Scuderia. “For Laurent this is a great opportunity Vasseur commented. I certainly wouldn’t have blocked him”.

The Ferrari boss, however, has not hidden a certain annoyance at AlphaTauri’s haste in announcing a transfer which, however, does not seem destined to happen before the end of this season: “Timeline? The Red Bull (Vasseur calls it just that, referring to the old denomination) she was a bit aggressive with the press release, we will have to discuss the details. When did Laurent come to talk to me about it? I won’t discuss the minute details of this with you, but surely Laurent and I had a very open discussion – explained the former boss of Sauber – I have known Laurent for many years and I am aware that it is difficult to refuse this type of opportunity for him“.

In the recent past, close to the Jeddah weekend, Vasseur had guaranteed that Mekies would not leave the Scuderia in the short term. Evidently, however, something has changed: “I believe that the proposal was not the same – the manager from beyond the Alps commented with a touch of irony – I think that’s an offer that’s nearly impossible to refuse, when you are in this environment, that of becoming a team principal. Now my job is to protect the interests of Ferrari. Ferrari comes first. If Mekies will stay with Ferrari all season? It will depend on the terms we agree on. We have a long-term contract with him and we will have to find the best solution for Ferrari. The relationship between us remains very good. The substitute? He will be part of the team’s reorganization process. We could split that role into two different positions, like other teams do“.