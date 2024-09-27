Maggie Smith is one of the most important actresses in the United Kingdom, she obtained popular roles playing Professor McGonagall in harry potter and Violet Crowley in Downtown Abbeyin this last role, the actress obtained different nominations and awards. Smith stood out for his prolific career, especially since he participated in both theater and complexly adapted series and films.

Maggie Smith was born in Essex, United Kingdom on December 28, 1934 and died on September 27, 2024 in London. The actress was 89 years old.

Larkin and Stephens, the actress’s children, shared the following message in The Daily Mail.

“He was a very reserved person and in the end he was with friends and family. “She leaves two children and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”.

Additionally, they mentioned:

”It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. “He passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday, September 27.”

Via: X, Dame Maggie Smith.

It seems that the time has come to say goodbye to McGonagall, one of the icons of Harry Potter. After the brilliant performance of the British actress, all that remains is to respect and appreciate her work, which remains a legacy on the big screens.

The importance of Maggie Smith’s performance as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter

Professor Minerva McGonagall is important in the construction of our protagonist, she always tries to help the boys with a lot of ingenuity and a kind of interesting affection. The figure of the teacher who speaks in the saga of harry potter He imprinted part of the essence and charisma of the dedication.

The actress also stood out for multiple roles in theater, which allowed her to play important characters in English theater (works by Shakeaspeare).

