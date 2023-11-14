Marquez takes away the Red Bull

When it started to take shape more and more Marc Marquez’s sensational farewell to Honda with a season ahead of the natural expiration of the contract, several sources had legitimately raised a question mark on the future of HRC. Given the poor results achieved in recent years and the farewell of its most representative rider, many had hypothesized that important sponsors such as Red Bull and Repsol might reconsider their presence in MotoGP.

Self Repsol has confirmed its historic commitment with Hondacontinuing a partnership of undoubted success and prestige that began way back in 1995, the latest news is the Red Bull’s decision not to continue with the Golden Wing company.

The Austrian brand has been linked to HRC since the 2006 world championship, although it has only appeared on the Japanese bike since 2015, and in the latest contract renewals had tied its sponsorship to the presence of Marc Marquez in the team.

Once the departure of the Spanish champion towards Ducati Gresini was made official, Red Bull’s desire to make use of the termination clause present in the agreement one year in advance of the natural conclusion of the working relationship. The header Autosport he also added that Honda cannot be sponsored by a rival brand of the Austrians for the whole of 2024, again by virtue of the contractual clauses signed between the parties.

Red Bull, next stop Gresini?

According to the Swiss of Speedweekhome-owned magazine Red Bullthe energy drink company most likely will bring the approved budget for next season to the Gresini teamtherefore following Marc Marquez in every way.

Red Bull’s farewell is clearly not good news for Honda, but the 20 million salary saved from Marquez’s contract will cushion the Austrian sponsor’s lost revenue. Drivers chapter: Luca Marini is always the number one candidate; the Italian also received Marquez’s blessing in Sepang: “I’m happy for him, we have a great relationship. Once everything is official, he will have a great challenge ahead of him. A lot of work awaits him.”