Bitter farewell

The 2023-2024 drivers' market will forever be remembered as the one that established the separation (definitive or temporary, who knows) between Marc Marquez and Honda. An epochal change of jersey, comparable in impact – not in the way it happened – to Rossi's transfer at the end of 2003 from Honda to Yamaha. This time, however, Marquez packed his bags towards Italy, landing at Ducati. No official team, but the 'old' bike entrusted to Gresini team.

Losing their symbolic centaur to a client team from Borgo Panigale was a setback that was difficult to heal for the Japanese giant. There the technical crisis into which Honda has fallen seems difficult to resolve. Marquez himself has predicted a purgatory of at least another couple of seasons for the golden winger's home. The task of making this path shorter falls (at least for now) also to Alberto Puig.

Getting back to the top takes time

The controversial Spanish manager, who many believe is responsible for much of the problems HRC is facing, spoke to the Spanish newspaper Brandtouching on the topic of Marquez and more. “It was honestly sad – said Puig regarding the farewell of #93 – but I also think that in life we ​​must preserve everything we have achieved, everything he brought to Honda, what we learned from him, the human relationships we created with him. It was wonderful“.

Now Honda must look to the future and the new concessions launched by MotoGP can help you in this regard: “The concessions will be a great help. If the time needed to recover before was a year, with concessions it can be done in six months. It takes a whole year, at least, to bring a bike to a level, let's say, close to that. This – specified the Spanish manager – if everything goes well. I don't know if it will take two years, one and a half or one. But two months certainly won't be enough“.

No distractions

For this reason the team cannot allow itself to be distracted by words spoken by Marquez on the occasion of Thanks Day by Hondawhen the champion from Cervera opened the door to a possible return in the future: “Honda's intention today is to improve the bike. We need to get back to having a competitive bike, like we had years ago. This is point number one. To think of anything else would be far-fetched. We need to develop and improve the bike. And that's that”concluded Puig.