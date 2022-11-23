The lesson of Bobo Maroni, who died at the age of 67, to the protagonists and supporting actors of the Italian centre-right

In addition to the uncultured celodurism of Bossi and to Salvini’s disqualification, as “different”, of migrants and southerners, there may be room for one conservative rightbut not reactionary and xenophobic, connected to the more qualified and less conservative demands of the North and of Europe.

A short season, that of Maroni at the top of the Carroccio in the post-senatùr and before the brief salvinia-putinism boom, but not to be archived, together with the farewell of the ex Governor, “dreamy barbarian”of Lombardy. The Varese manager of the Leagueas well as for his positive season at the Keep them in mindit should be remembered how welfare ministerat the time of the labor market reforms, signed by Marco Biagi: for the teacher, a courageous innovator, Maroni had asked for an escort, which perhaps would have saved him from the death sentence carried out in Bologna by the Red Brigades.

The missing Bobo he would never make a proposal as ridiculous as that of the 20 thousand euros to Catholic couples who get married in church, made, and then trashed, by a deputy, imposed in Calabria by Salvini. Too sharp, intelligent, ironic compared to the current League!

Subscribe to the newsletter

