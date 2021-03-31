Sometimes we don’t know how people misunderstand things, or they just stick with the first thing they read without investigating thoroughly. The fact is that for a few hours, some say that the death of Mario, the character of Nintendo, is imminent.

All due to a misinterpretation of an announcement that the company made long ago. That was as part of the campaign to celebrate 35 years of the Italian plumber, which involved publishing various games.

‘Mario dies tomorrow’ became a meme

Among them Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Bros. 35. The first is a collection of 3D titles of this character and is available in both physical and digital formats.

As for the second, it can be played through Nintendo Switch Online. The fact is that when they were announced it was made clear that they were limited edition products. As far as compilation is concerned, its production will cease completely and it will be delisted from the eShop.

It can still be bought in stores, but until its units are sold out. That is why it is likely to rise in price among hoarders and collectors.

Regarding the online title, a Battle royale From creators of Tetris 99, your servers will stop working, making you inaccessible. The fact is that the above was used to make memes, and joke about the ‘death’ of Mario. But in the end, it is a lie.

Those who do leave are some of their games

The situation only reflects how gullible some are, and it sure causes a lot of laughter from those who know that ‘Mario dies tomorrow’ (Mario dies tomorrow) is just silly.

In any way Nintendo intends to discontinue his most important character and official mascot. Less when his first animated film will be released in 2022 by the team behind My favorite villain. And even if those games are removed, there are several more left.

The most recent is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo switch, and this year a new golf title of this character will be released for the console.

We refer to Mario Golf: Super Rush, to be published in June. Although tomorrow, April 1, is also the April Fools’ Day, the Day of the Innocents Anglo-Saxon. So that Nintendo of America You may well take advantage of it to make an announcement and laugh at the expense of all the players.

