Yesterday’s talk reminded me of those simple villages that inhabited the forests of the Philippines, and on the course of their waters, and another conversation with friends two days before, when you told me that I could not live in a remote village, despite all its beauty, with that dream that flirts with deferred old age, and yearns to bias towards the meekness of living In the villages, trying to capture the fugitive childhood and primitiveness, to gather the soul after its breath in life, and to drag it towards purification and purity.

Perhaps one of the most beautiful things that can be seen in Europe, east or west, are the beautiful and quiet villages that inhabit the belly of a mountain or on the balcony of a cliff or on the palm of a plain or those overlooking a blue sea, villages closer to small cities with their cleanliness, services and organization, they have entrances that explain the soul, and make the heart laugh. You make the head stop asking questions, our Arab villages are a dumping ground for dirt, a neglected garage greets you to repair tires at its entrance, after which he hands you over to her dusty dogs that keep barking and running behind your car, the villages of Europe have small homes, not high or lofty, trees crawl on their walls that comfort their beast, and flowers decorate their balconies And roses, not without active old women, lounging in the sun, their clean dogs bouncing with joy, and the fullness of the canned “supermarket” food, the miserable dogs of our villages, in which you find the one-eyed, who walks on three, and the rabid outcast, and eat them from what is thrown on the roads or piles The accumulated, and it contains all the human ills that are suitable for beggars, and it only resides in lonely graves.

In European villages, despite the smallness of the streets, they are organized and tidy, and in them what is not allowed for the car to pass, it is for pedestrians and cyclists, and there are places where cars are not allowed to use their alarms, so as not to disturb people, we have all dough and flour, endless noise, and everyone is screaming People mixed with their animals, and used cars to the point of speculation, you search for a clean shop on the sides of its streets, and you only find an orphan grocery, surely it sells things that have expired for human eating, covered with dust, and tired of expelling naughty flies, and exhausted birds from the yard, and there is an angry seller from This is a profession that is not worthy of my villagers, while the villages of Europe find shops that shine with cleanliness, as if they are duty-free shops in our airports, where women and girls are sold, and there are cash machines, and they sell village souvenirs and products, and are equipped to receive tourists and strangers from their villages, in which you find activities Cultural, artistic, and social aspects that introduce you to the nature of each village, and the most important thing that distinguishes it from others, you cannot smell anything but the smell of seasonal trees and flowers, its municipalities are working to beautify its condition, and maintain its splendor, our depressed villages find some neglected monuments, and their places are troublesome The children come, the wretched people go, our villages sprout like weeds, the slums of construction, the satellite dishes, and everything that doesn’t need home, the junkyard rooftops, graffiti on crumbling walls, old, sun-eaten billboards.