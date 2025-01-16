To combat the cold of this time of year, outerwear is our favorite choice. Although we love new items, especially if we find nice sweaters for less than 20 euros, our wardrobe staples are still a success. Of course, the passage of time and use causes the dreaded lint to appear on them that is capable of ruining a good garment. Therefore, know how to remove lint quickly and easily It is essential for its maintenance.

These are created from the friction of the fabrics, so it does not mean that the garment is deteriorated, although it may seem that way. Therefore, we must resort to solutions that help us make our clothes look like new. There are homemade tricks To do this, such as using adhesive tape or rubbing a sponge on top of the balls.

However, this does not allow us to achieve professional results. To this end, our recommendation is have a lint remover at home, a quick and effective solution that also does not require too much investment.

A cheap lint remover

This model is effective even with delicate garments. Cecotec





Buy for 18.90 euros



Although it is a very simple and everyday object, our opinion is that it is very worth having. a lint remover to achieve the best results without damaging the garments. The Cut-X 4500 Textile, from Cecotec, offers a 45-minute rechargeable battery and a powerful security system.

This model uses 8,800 revolutions per minute and an adjustable head with a metal grill to remove all lint from clothes. These are also stored in a tank that is easily emptied and the grate can be cleaned with the included brush. It is suitable even for delicate garments.

How to stop a garment from shedding lint

Although this solution is very effective, we would love to not have to invest time in removing lint from clothes. But is there any way to a garment stops shedding lint? Homemade tricks, in this case, are once again the most useful. There are those who claim that freezing clothes in the freezer is effective.

Others opt for adding white vinegar to the washing machine cycle to prevent its formation. This will also help to soften which, in the case of towels, allows us to enjoy a texture worthy of a hotel.

