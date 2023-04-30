Club América closed its participation in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX with a victory over FC Juárez. Las Águilas defeated the border team by the slightest difference in an intense duel in which Luis Malagón was the great figure. In this way, the cream-blue team guaranteed their second place in the general table and advanced to the league directly.
However, not everything is good news for Fernando Ortiz’s team. It seems that America could lose a very important player for the big party of Mexican soccer. This is Alejandro Zendejas, who had to leave the substitution at minute 41 of the commitment against Bravos due to physical discomfort. Leonardo Suárez entered in his place.
The Mexican-American soccer player left the field of play after presenting a muscular discomfort. After being evaluated by the Águilas medical team, it was decided that he not continue in the game. On his way to the bench, Zendejas was comforted by Henry Martín, the team’s captain and top scorer.
The cream-blue players on the bench also approached Zendejas to comfort him. So far the severity of the injury to the player of the United States team is unknown and there is a possibility that he will miss the league games.
Fernando Ortiz mentioned that his diagnosis will be known throughout the week.
The winger missed several days of the Clausura 2023 after being injured on matchday 5 against Santos Laguna.
Will Alejandro Zendejas be able to recover to play the quarterfinals of Liga MX with América?
