Did you run out of a lawyer? In the future maybe you can resort to a robot litigatorafter that next February, a hearing within a Court in USAwill mark the historical course of Law when a defendant receives advice from artificial intelligence.

Its about first robot lawyer in the world, which works through the defendant’s smartphone and has the ability to listen to the arguments and, later, will provide the defendant with instructions to refute the accusations.

The robotic legal adviser was developed by the company DoNotPaywhich began operating in 2015 to appeal parking tickets and was created by joshua browdera freshman at the Stanford Universityin the United Kingdom.

Initially this technology was designed in a chat format in which a bot I was asking the person to find out the details of the parking ticket. After analyzing the answers, the robot decides if the case proceeds for an appeal to the court.

Until now, the place and the exact case in which the robot lawyerbut it was reported that this time it will work in a similar way, that is, it will listen to the dialogues between the prosecutor and the accused in order to advise the defendant.

According to the magazine New Scientistthe artificial intelligence was trained in factual statements to minimize legal liability, as well as the audio tool was also modified, this so that it does not react immediately to the statements, but will allow the accusing party to finish and later, after analyzing the arguments, will give its solution.

“It’s all about language, and that’s what lawyers charge thousands of dollars an hour for,” said Browder, who believes this technology will one day replace lawyers.

“There will still be a lot of good lawyers who may be arguing in the European Court of Human Rights, but a lot of lawyers are charging too much money to copy and paste documents and I think they will definitely be replaced, and should be replaced.”

According to what is shown on the website of DoNotPaythis technology can be used to fight corporations, beat red tape, find hidden money, and sue anyone.

We recommend you read:

Similarly, the robot You have learned the laws about canceled and delayed flights and payment protection insurance. The company DoNotPay gives advice on consumer rights, workplace harassment or misleading advertising.