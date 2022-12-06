Kirstie Alley, protagonist of the Look Who Talks trilogy, passed away at the age of 71 after battling cancer

The news of the disappearance of Kirstie Alley. The American actress was 71 years old and, as stated in the note from her children, she had recently discovered that she had a tumor, which eventually took her away. She will be remembered for several films and TV series, but above all for the role of Mollie in the “Look Who’s Talking” film trilogy.

To give the tragic news of the disappearance of the beloved actress, her two thought about it sonsTrue and Lilly Parker, via a touching note shared with the account Twitter of their mom. Here are their words:

To all our friends, We are sad to inform you that our incredibly strong and loving mother passed away after a battle with only recently discovered cancer. She was surrounded by her closest family members and fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her infinite joy of life and of whatever adventure awaited her. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

The note then continues with a praise to enthusiasm and passion that their mother had for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals.

Not to mention her eternal joy in creating, they are unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just like she did.

Bottom line they have thanked for all the affection received and have asked for privacy in these difficult days.

Kirstie Alley’s career

Born in Wichita in Kansas in 1951, Kirstie Alley discovered her passion for acting very early. Her passion that led her to leave university at a very young age and move to Los Angeles to pursue his dream.

His debuts, both on the small and on the big screen, date back to the end of the 70s. movie hey TV show blockbuster in which she starred, but will forever be etched in everyone’s memory for her role as Mollie in the highly successful film trilogy of “Look Who’s Talking“, alongside John Travolta.

Regarding her private life it is known that she has been married twice. The first of her with her high school boyfriend Bob Alley and the second with the actor Richard Parker Stevenson.

He has gone through several dark times in his life. The first time when he fell in the tunnel of the drug after the disappearance of his mother and a second time when, following the divorce with Stevenson and the decline of his career, he established an unhealthy relationship with the food.