The film that closes the saga of Rebuild of Evangelion remains # 1 in theaters in Japan for the second week in a row, beating the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, despite the delays, earthquake and other difficulties it has had.

In total, the film of Studio khara has raised more than $ 45 million, positioning itself as the second highest grossing film in history, only behind Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, but this could change soon.

The tape of Evangelion had received one last delay due to the pandemic, from January 23 to March 8. Recall that the original release date was the June 27 last year.

And Evangelion in Latin America?

It is expected that soon there will be news about a possible premiere for the West. In fact, in USA there is no official date yet.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Official Movie Poster

If we follow the same path that the movie had Kimetsu no yaiba With its release, we will likely have more news about the announcement of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

And, in the same way, we will not have to wait so long for an ad to know of its projection in Mexico and Latin America. Fortunately, the anime premieres are almost simultaneous.

So, we’ll just have to wait a little longer to finally see the end of the play by Hideaki anno in the movie of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

We also recommend reading:



