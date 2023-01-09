Mexico.- Carlos Villagran, who played Kiko in the successful Mexican television series produced by Roberto Gómez Bolaños and Enrique Segoviano, ‘El Chavo del 8’had continued to fulfill his role as the imp boy over the years despite the end of the show.

However, after more than 5 decades of playing Kiko, the 78-year-old actor finally decided to put an end to his great performance.

We recommend you read…

It was through a press conference where Carlos Villagrán announced that the time has come to tell him goodbye to kiko for the more than 50 years that he has been his accomplice, which is why he would be organizing a farewell tour.

“The time has come to say ‘goodbye’ to people, ‘goodbye’ to everyone. Tell everyone to do us the honor of visiting us here at the circus,” the artist began with his speech.

We recommend you read…

“It’s the goodbye tour, because of how old I am, and also have the opportunity to fend for myself to go to Europe, I don’t know her and I would like to take a little trip there with my wife,” revealed the highly appreciated Mexican actor .

The tour that finally Carlos Villagrán lets go of Kiko will take place in Arizona, in the circus of the Brothers Knightand then visit Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

In addition, Villagrán revealed that one of his plans is to write a book about his memories where he will present the most intense chapters throughout his life and journey as an actor.

“Nobody is definitely perfect. I have failed in many things, the fact of having so much work, I have been married twice, I had two wives. Starting with Carlos Villagrán until reaching Kiko because Villagrán and Kiko speak another language.”

Finally, Carlos Villagrán added: “I think he leaves everything to me, it goes hand in hand with Carlos Villagrán. All adults have a child inside. Mine is called Kiko,” he added to reveal Kiko’s epitaph: “Please be happy”.

Everything indicates that the famous wants to rest from his great career in the artistic world, because apparently his age is beginning to weigh on him, so he prefers to continue his old age calmly.