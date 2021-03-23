The race of Keanu reeves He not only transcends cinema or video games, now he is going to reach anime with a recent comic of which he is the protagonist and that will surely excite more than one fan.

In case you did not know, Keanu reeves has a comic called BRZRKR of which he is the protagonist. This work is certainly popular and has gained a good number of fans around the world. Now, this product will have a new presentation both in Live Action What anime.

This announcement was revealed through the official account of Netflix and points out that the same Keanu reeves will be the one who produces and, incidentally, puts his voice for the production of the anime of BRZRKR

As often happens with these announcements, the information about this project is scarce and we do not know when it will be ready. At the moment we only have to wait for Netflix or the same Keanu reeves give more statements about the production that will be double.

Keanu Reeves and BRZRKR: What started as a Kickstarter project

‘BRZRKR is a brutally epic tale of an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year struggle through the centuries.‘says the description of this project that began as a comic by Kickstarter with Keanu reeves as the figure of the protagonist and who is now part of the publishing house BOOM! STUDIOS.

‘The man known only as’ B’ is half mortal and half god, cursed and forced to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge, working for the United States government to fight battles too violent and dangerous for anyone else. In return, B will be granted the one thing he wants: the truth about his endless, blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.‘

This work that we will see on Netflix seems like a sure product that could mean a new success for Keanu Reeves, however, we have to wait to see the respective previews of both the anime and the Live Action to emit a better appreciation of what will await us.

