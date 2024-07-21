The department store owned by Salinas Pliego is in the Cyber ​​Elektra sales season, which stands out as one of the events where there are the best discounts on a wide range of products, including motorcycles for all needs. On its website, it stands out by offering everything from motorcycles and accessories, although it offers vehicles from the Italika brand, which is also founded by the Mexican tycoon, Ricardo Salinas, this time He left aside his own manufacturing company by selling a Hero motorcycle with 5 speeds and 120 km/h at a discount of $20,125.

At Elektra you can find work motorcycles, urban motorcycles, scooters, dual-purpose motorcycles, choppers, ATVs, sports motorcycles, semi-automatic motorcycles, and even Vort-X motorcycles, thus having models for all the needs of its customers. In addition, it offers the option of paying in installments, whether you are looking for a motorcycle To work as a delivery person, or have adventures around the city, they can choose according to what suits their needs.

Currently, the Mexican retailer stands out by selling the Hero Xpulse 200 Dual Purpose Motorcycle White with Blue, a model that reaches a maximum speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour and has a tank with a capacity of 13 liters. It used to cost $57,499, but since it is on sale, it can be purchased at cash for only $37,374 with the option to purchase it with up to 3 months without interest, or pay $439 pesos weekly.

What are the features of the Hero Xpulse dual-purpose motorcycle?



◉ It has a very easy-to-use electric and pedal start system, has a standard transmission, front and rear disc brakes.

◉ Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a mono shock that gives you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

◉ It has a single-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 18.1 HP @ 8,000 RPM, a displacement of 199.8 CC and a maximum torque of 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 RPM.

Specifications:



◉ Horsepower: 18.1 HP @ 8,000 RPM

◉ Displacement: 199.8 CC

◉ Package contents: 1 Motorcycle

◉ Rear brakes: Disc

◉ Front rim: 90/90 mm x 21″

◉ Starting system: Electric and Pedal

◉ Front Suspension: Telescopic Fork

◉ Tank: 13 Liters

◉ Engine Type: Single Cylinder 4 Stroke

◉ Transmission: Standard

◉ Load capacity: 150 Kg

◉ Color: White

◉ Front brakes: Disc

◉ Warranty with supplier: 4 Years or 40,000 Km

◉ Rear wheel: 120/80 mm x 18″

◉ Cooling system: Oil

◉ Rear Suspension: Mono Shock

◉ Motorcycle type: Dual purpose

◉ Maximum torque: 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 RPM

◉ Maximum speed: 120 Km/h