Vento, Veloci, Bajaj, Suzuki, Indian, Kawasaki, Italika, Honda, Harley Davidson, are some of the brands that stand out in two-wheeled transport thanks to their commitment to innovation and quality in each of their models, as well as thanks to their competitive prices, that is why, if you are looking for a work motorcycle, You can say goodbye to the brand owned by Salinas Pliego, we show you the details of the cheapest Honda motorcycles in June 2024.

The company founded on September 24, 1948, Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, by Sōichirō Honda, Takeo Fujisawa, Honda stands out as an open capital company of Japanese origin, manufacturer of automobiles, engines for land, water and air vehicles, motorcycles, robots and other spare parts for the automotive industry, therefore, You cannot miss these offers that make Honda compete with a wide variety of brands in this market.

The manufacturer, which operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Thailand, India and Vietnam, stands out thanks to its approach to sustainable mobility, in addition to having left an environmental footprint thanks to the reduction in each of its vehicles, by offering accessible and high-quality models so that you can say goodbye to Italika, Vento, and other brands, On its official site it presents the following types of motorcycles.

◉ Sports

◉ Naked

◉ Dual purpose

◉ Navi

◉ Off Road

◉ Scooter/Motorcycle

◉ Work

◉ Touring

◉ Super Sport

◉ ATV’s

◉ Crosstouring

◉ Custom

◉ Crossover

What work bikes does Honda sell?

Work motorcycles are an essential tool for getting around places, so we present the price and features so you can purchase the one that best suits your needs.

GL150 CARGO

◉ Price: $39,490

◉ Engine: 4-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC.

◉ Power: 11.2 Hp/7,000 rpm

◉ Displacement: 149.2 cc

◉ Torque: 11.9 N.-m. / 5,000 rpm

◉ Transmission: 5 speed return type

◉ Cooling system: Natural air

◉ Lubrication system: Forced by trochoidal pump with wet sump

CGL125 TOOL

◉ Price: $27,990

◉ Engine: 4-stroke, mono

◉ Power: 7 Hp / 8,500 rpm

◉ Displacement: 124.1 cc

◉ Torque: 8.8 Nm / 7,500 rpm

◉ Transmission: 5 speed, rotary type

◉ Cooling system: Air

◉ Lubrication system: Forced by trochoidal pump with wet sump

CBF150S

◉ Price: $42,990

◉ Description: 4-stroke, OHC single cylinder, Core-2

◉ Displacement: 149 CC

◉ Bore x stroke: 57.3 X 57.8 mm

◉ Maximum power: 11.4 Hp / 8,000 rpm

◉ Torque: 11.7 Nm / 5,500 rpm

◉ Compression ratio: 9.1:1.

◉ Cooling system: Air

◉ Lubrication system: Forced by trochoidal pump, wet sump

◉ Starting system: Electric

◉ Power system: PGM-FI programmed gasoline injection

What does Honda offer for new motorcycles?

◉ Fair maintenance costs

◉ Certified technicians

◉ The best assortment of spare parts