Known for its commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability, Honda has proven to be one of the most iconic brands in the motorcycle industry. Founded in 1949 in Hamamatsu, Japan, by engineer Sōichirō Honda, this publicly held company has established itself as one of the most respected and trusted manufacturers in the world of motorcycles. Given this context, If you want to buy a scooter, you can’t miss these offers.

Honda competes with other well-known brands such as Italika, Vento, Bajaj and Veloci, offering a wide range of products that suit the needs and desires of modern motorcyclists. In addition to motorcycles, Honda manufactures automobiles, engines for land, water and air vehicles, robots and components for the automotive industry. Your focus on Sustainable mobility and the reduction of its environmental footprint has left an indelible mark on the market.

Cheapest Honda scooter models in June 2024

Honda offers affordable, high-quality models that may be the perfect option for you. With its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Honda continues to be a reliable and respected brand in the motorcycle industry. You can say goodbye to Italika, Vento, Veloci, among other brands, to do this, discover the cheapest Honda scooters this June 2024.

CRUISING125

Price: $43,990

◉ Engine: 4-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC

◉ Power: 8.7 Hp / 7,500 rpm

◉ Displacement: 124.6 cc

◉ Transmission: V-MATIC type (per band)

◉ Cooling system: Forced air

◉ Curb weight: 116 Kg

◉ Dimensions: 1,828 mm (length) x 680 mm (width) x 1,108 mm (height)

◉ Seat height: 749mm

◉ Wheelbase: 1,234 mm

◉ Ground clearance: 103 mm

◉ Tires: 90 / 90 – 12 44J (front), 100 / 90 – 10 56J (rear)

◉ Load capacity: 150 Kg

◉ Tank capacity: 6 liters

◉ Passenger capacity: 2

DIO110

◉ Price: $35,990

◉ Electric start and LED light

◉ Accessory socket (Power Outlet)

◉ Trunk opening from the switch

◉ Engine: 4-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC, 2 valves

◉ Displacement: 109.2 cc

◉ Maximum power: 7.65 Hp / 7,000 rpm

◉ Torque: 8.6 Nm / 5,500 rpm

◉ Cooling system: Forced air

◉ Lubrication system: Forced by trochoidal pump / wet sump

◉ Fuel system: Carburetor with piston valve

◉ Starting system: Electric and kick starter

WAVE110

◉ Engine: OHC single-cylinder, multi-disc oil bath

◉ Transmission: 4 speed return type

◉ Starting system: Electric or kick starter

◉ Description: Ideal for economic mobility and dynamic lifestyle

DIO125

◉ Price: $47,490

◉ Engine: 4-stroke SI with IDLING STOP system

◉ Combined Brake System (CBS)

◉ Electric start system

◉ Description: Perfect combination of style, performance and technology

◉ Range of Honda motorcycles

What type of Honda motorcycles are in your catalog?

Honda offers a wide variety of motorcycles to meet different needs and riding styles. Types of motorcycles include:

◉ Sports

◉ Naked

◉ Dual purpose

◉ NAVi

◉ Off Road

◉ Scooter/Motorcycle

◉ Work

◉ Touring

◉ Super Sport

◉ ATV’s

◉ Crosstouring

◉Custom

◉ Crossover