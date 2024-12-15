Sometimes life takes a turn and puts us in front of our fragility. It is when we lose one of our most loved ones: parents, siblings, children or great friends. Today Isak is gone, and the void he leaves us goes beyond. It is the loss of an extraordinary person and a dear friend.

Isak started in a flea market selling their shirts brought from India. I met him when I arrived at the bank. He was one of the young entrepreneurs from Vallès who was promising with a clothing brand for young people called Mango. We saw each other often in a restaurant in Santiganear Sabadell. There we shared the plans of his company, his brand, and he also listened to my vision of what I wanted to do with Banco Sabadell.

From the beginning, he was a customer and a fervent fan of the bank. I had to tell him that he should have relationships with other banks besides ours, since Mango was growing much faster than us. It was difficult for him to understand. I was so confident in Mango’s value and development capabilities that I believed we should not let any other bank work with it. That was Isak. Every time we had a major decision we shared it. And so a friendship was born that became personal and deep far beyond our companies.

He joined as vice president of the bank. His pragmatic and entrepreneurial spirit It was fundamental for me in the years of the bank’s first development after the IPO and throughout the inorganic growth of the entity.

He became, together with José Manuel Lara, a significant shareholder until The tremendous crisis of 2008 put an end to his banking stagewith significant losses for everyone. Despite this, we never lost our deep friendship.

Mango is one of the largest Spanish fashion companies.a company that bears the seal of its extraordinary personality. Creative, intuitive, tenacious and with an extraordinary drive. For him nothing was impossible. He had a special nose for the product that could succeed in the market.

Isaac He cared and was in all the details. In the company, he was present in every corner of the hangar, with his smiling and demanding personality at the same time. Adored by his collaborators, who saw in him the person who was always pushing, creating and looking for a young, fresh and casual style, as well as affordable, to improve people’s appearance. It was difficult to go with Isak and not have him notice the tie or the shoes you were wearing or any detail that might clash.

Isak leaves a void in my soul and those of us who have been lucky enough to be his friends.

The gatherings at his house or at Nirvana helped us a lot to make his Mango and our Banco de Sabadell top companies in their respective activities. Unique advisor, unrepeatable friend. His dominant presence is going to leave a huge void that no one can replace.

Today those of us who love him mourn his death.. There’s no point in losing Isak. Except in a trekking accident. Less so on our mountain of Montserrat. He left without saying goodbye, he went playing sports and left all his friends, his family and collaborators the great challenge of developing his work in the future. That work that has occupied him so much and that is so well on track with his current team.

Your personal example, his genius, his proximity and his generosity He remains among us as a reference, as a great example that has served as a guide to the Mango generation that has drawn on his aesthetic sense, and to all of us who have admired and loved him deeply.

We were not prepared for his departure. It will be difficult for us to fill its void. But the memory of his generous personality and tremendous creative energy will remain with us as long as we live.

Ciao Isak.