New York.- The iPod started with a modest goal: Create a music product that would get people to buy more Macintosh computers. Within a few short years, it revolutionized the electronics and music industry and led to Apple becoming the most valuable company in the world.

That pocket-sized rectangle first went on sale in October 2001, with a white surface and shiny steel frame weighing in at 6.5 ounces.

It included white headphones and it was gray and contained a thousand songs.

In the following years its popularity grew, creating what became the iPod generation. For most of the 2000s, people traveled the world with headphones dangling from their ears. The iPod was everywhere.

This Tuesday, Apple officially said goodbye to all that. The company announced that it will phase out production of its iPod Touch, ending two decades of a production line that inspired the creation of the iPhone and made Silicon Valley the epicenter of global capitalism.

Since introducing the iPod in 2001, Apple has sold about 450 million devices, according to Loup Ventures, a company that specializes in technology research.

Last year it sold three million iPods, which was a fraction of the 250 million iPhones it sold.

Apple assured its customers that music would continue, largely through the iPhone, which it introduced in 2007, and through Apple Music, a seven-year-old service that is witnessing modern customer preferences.

Those days of buying songs for 99 cents on an iPod have largely given way to a monthly subscription that provides access to larger catalogs of music.

Perhaps the most important contribution of the iPod was its role as a catalyst for the creation of the iPhone, as cell phone manufacturers began producing devices that could play music.