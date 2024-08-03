Apple’s iPhone has a new rival that has now arrived with a reduced price. It is the Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB and 12GB RAM which is $13,600 cheaper on Amazon, since it can be purchased for only $20,399.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a technological gem that combines premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Its structure includes titaniumwhich gives it durability and a premium look. It also integrates the Galaxy AI interface, an advanced artificial intelligence system that improves the user experience.

The device features an impressive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 4K Quad HD+ resolution (3120×1440). This display delivers crisp, vibrant images, ideal for enjoying cinema-quality multimedia content.

Equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Galaxy S24 Ultra guarantees superior performance. In additionhas 12GB of RAM enable fluid multitasking and efficient running of demanding apps, including those using artificial intelligence, while the 512GB of storage offers the space to store a large number of photos, videos, apps and documents without worrying about space.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The camera system of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of its strongest points. It includes a set of four lenses, highlighting a 12MP wide angle and an impressive 200MP optical zoom. The device’s artificial intelligence optimizes each shot, ensuring exceptional results in any lighting conditions.

With this new price, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Amazon Not only does it make it more accessible, but it also gives users the opportunity to own one of the most advanced devices on the market at a significantly lower cost. This offer makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a highly attractive option for those looking for the latest in technology without sacrificing their budget.