Hyundai is preparing to change the name of the Ioniq 7. Or rather, to change its number: it will be called Ioniq 9. A non-random choice by the Korean brand, which is ready to proceed with a new naming strategy for its electric SUV with the aim of redefine its positioning in the range even in the name. The indiscretion was relaunched by Ansa, which cited press sources close to Hyundai.

New name, new positioning

The new Ioniq 9, as we call it at this point, will be presented at the next Busan Motor Show, in South Korea, scheduled for June as Larger SUV in the home's electrical range. If confirmed, this naming change could lead to the number 7 featuring a Smaller SUV: in fact, Hyundai's intention is to create a clear and intuitive hierarchy within the line-up.

What we know

Recall that the new Ioniq 9 will be deliberately inspired by the concept car Seven presented in 2021 at the Los Angeles Auto Show: his production it is expected to start next July in the Hyundai plant in Asan, South Korea, but not only that, because over the next year it will also be built in Bryan county, Georgia, in the United States. According to the latest rumors, the real strong point of this large electric SUV will be its battery packavailable in 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh, and with the ability to be quickly recharged from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes.