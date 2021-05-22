For many, Internet explorer he must have left a long time ago. At least since his substitute, Edge, was launched in 2015. Although there are many who say that since it was launched Google Chrome in 2008, his days were numbered.

To the degree of living ‘overtime’. Well, now the final hour of this browser has sounded, and the one who made the announcement about it was herself Microsoft. It was via his Blog this week.

Internet Explorer lasted much longer than expected

In this it can be read that the application Internet Explorer 11 for desktop will be withdrawn, and support will cease on June 15, 2022. The above will apply to certain versions of MS Windows 10.

The company took the opportunity to highlight the improved compatibility of Edge with current websites. But also the veteran characteristics of IE, as is the case of ActiveX. Likewise, he highlighted the better level of security that his newest browser has.

Goodbye, Internet Explorer chan! This is how the anime community said goodbye to this character

That is one of the main reasons why Microsoft will withdraw Internet explorer. Its older versions have serious problems in that regard.

The support of IE 11 it gets more complicated, and that is why its updates are made monthly. By contrast, Edge it receives patches much faster, the same as other modern browsers. It is always necessary and vital to stay ahead of the hackers malicious.

The browser was originally published in 2013

The retirement of this software started some time ago. Since August 17, 2021, Microsoft 365 and other applications stopped supporting it. It is thought that Edge will continue to support sites based on this browser, as well as programs until 2029.

Beyond that compatibility will be ruled out entirely. Ultimately, it was more problematic and costly for the company to maintain. Its market share is very small.

According to data from NetMarketshare, last fall IE it had about 5%. Currently, it must be less. Other measurement companies reveal very low figures, around 1%.

Version 11 of this software was released in 2013, and since then, although updates have been released, they were not significant. Despite the above, beyond the 2022 deadline there will still be those who continue to use this browser. Especially business users.

Fountain.



