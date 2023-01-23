A new pill called ‘Bexacat’which is taken once a day, promises to make it easier to treat feline diabetes in newly diagnosed animals, without the need for injections, said Dr. Audrey Cook, a cat veterinarian at the Texas A&M University.

The specialist stated that the use of a pill is a big step for pet owners who have to inject their cats twice a day, a very complex procedure because many do not have enough time to apply the insulin or they do not dare to do it.

However, since the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light to the first oral drug to improve glycemic control in cats, the outlook is encouraging, but according to Dr. Audrey Cookit must be considered that the treatment cannot be used in cats that had previously received insulin.

The greatest benefit may be ease of use and while many homeowners cats successfully treat their cats with insulin twice a day, sometimes for years, others struggle.

Studies show that owners euthanize one in 10 newly diagnosed cats diabetes. Another 10% of cats are euthanized within a year, partly due to treatment difficulties.

How the first oral treatment for cats with diabetes works

Undoubtedly, having an oral drug to improve glycemic control in cats on hand is a relief for many pet owners, but you may be wondering how it works.

The medicine is called Bexacat (tablets of bexagliflozin), from the pharmaceutical company Elanco, which is the first sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, a new animal drug approved by the FDA in any species.

“An SGLT2 inhibitor is not insulin and should not be used in cats with the type of diabetes mellitus that requires insulin treatment,” the FDA reported, noting that Bexacat’s label includes a boxed warning about the critical need for proper selection. of patients.

The bexagliflozin, the active ingredient in Bexacat, prevents the cat’s kidneys from reabsorbing glucose into the blood, causing excess glucose to be excreted in the urine, thereby lowering blood glucose. Bexacat is administered to cats orally once daily via a flavored tablet.

Oral tablets of Bexacat they are administered to cats weighing 3.0 kg or more once daily, at approximately the same time each day, with or without food and regardless of blood glucose level.

We recommend you read:

castthe US pharmaceutical company that produces medicines and vaccines for pets and livestock, anticipates that Bexacat available to US veterinarians in the first quarter of 2023.