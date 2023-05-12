Because it is one of the population sectors most vulnerable in Mexicothe federal government has implemented various programs and aid of all kinds for the elderly.

One of the benefits that seniors can access in the Mexican Republic is the card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM), which provides this vulnerable population different discounts and promotions within the territory of the Aztec country so that they can cover different basic needs without spending a lot of money.

However, it has recently been revealed that the cards of the National Institute for Older Adults with which senior citizens in the national territory could access different discounts and promotions could disappear.

And it is that on April 18 of this 2023 A bill was presented in the Chamber of Deputies whose purpose is the unification and incorporation of 18 bodies, including INAPAM, into a single federal body.

This would mean the disappearance of the National Institute for Older Adults, which has generated concerns and doubts in hundreds of thousands of older people who are currently beneficiaries of the card issued.

However, it must be made clear that the elderly they will not lose the benefits they currently enjoy in different shops and companies with the INAPAM card.

The way for seniors who currently enjoy these benefits not to lose them even though INAPAM disappears is just to be aware when become part of the Ministry of Well-being, a federal agency to which all the functions that the organization has at the moment will pass, including the discount and promotions card.

With the above it should be clear that, although INAPAM will tentatively change its name to the National Council for Older Adults, the Ministry of Well-being will have to keep all its programs intact, which means that the INAPAM card will continue to be valid with all its discounts.