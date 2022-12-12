Terrible news accompany this beginning of the week near Christmas. Ichiro Mizukithe iconic Japanese artist known worldwide for having created songs for various anime series or products Tokusatsudied on December 6th at 74 from lung cancer.

Mizuki revealed last July that he had lung cancer with brain metastases, but was also suffering from partial paralysis of the vocal cords, which he made public as early as April 2021 during the Super Robot Spirits 2021 ~earth stage~. However, he had been operated on and was undergoing therapy for motor and vocal functions. The artist’s last performance was held on November 27th.

Nicknamed The Emperor of Anime Songs, Mizuki he made his debut as a singer way back in 1968, and was a pioneer of this musical field. Throughout his career he has made many songs for anime series and Tokusatsu like Kamen Rider Stronger, Kamen Rider BLACK RX, Kamen Rider X, New Kamen Rider, Combattler V, Voltes v, Voltron, Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Godannarand many others.

But he had a special relationship with the super robot franchise Mazinger Zwhere he made songs for the anime TV series of Mazinger Z, Mazinger Z tai Ankoku Daishogun, Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman, Mazinger Z Vs. Dr. Hell, Great Mazinger, Great Mazinger tai Getter Robo G – Kuuchuu Dai-GekitotsuAnd Mazinger Z: Infinity.

