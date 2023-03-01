Cook, clean and set the table are not your thing? You will be delighted to know that a robot who will be in charge, among other things, of carrying out household chores.

If a global survey were carried out on the people who really like to do housework, surely there would be very few, which is why for all those who find such activities annoying, the news about the development of a prototype that does them by itself it is not something that passes without relevance.

The robot created by Sanctuary AI, a Canadian company, is still developing, so to date it is not capable of carrying out activities automatically. Thus, in order for the robot to cook and clean, it is necessary, to date, that a person controls their movements. However, the progress that has been made in this regard is considered a great advance.

However, beyond its abilities at home, what has surprised the most about this technology is that it has enough skill to be able to remotely manipulate objects.

To carry out the previous action, several sensors and a series of mechanisms are needed that make it capable of executing certain orders. It is in this way that the project is becoming more and more consolidated.

Sanctuary AI has not only focused on refining the robot’s capabilities to carry out activities, but also on the prototype acquiring skills “humanoid” type.

It will mimic subsystems found in the human brain, such as memory, vision, hearing, and touch. When this software is applied to a general purpose system (as opposed to a single purpose system), there will be opportunities to take on almost any human task. Resolving deep security and labor shortage issues is just the tip of the iceberg.”

We recommend you read:

For its part, Sanctuary AI remarked that the “general purpose robot” they are working on has the ability to combine artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced hardware.