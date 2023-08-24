The great heat has its days numbered. The peak expected in these hours, with temperatures that have touched 40 degrees Celsius for several days in many cities in the Center and North, represents the swan song of summer. Everything changes from Saturday, with the first thunderstorms, even violent, which will overlook the Alps to encroach on the adjacent plains, especially in the North-West areas.

The real change, however, and which will involve the whole country, from North to South, will take place between Sunday and Monday. The drop in temperatures will be truly traumatic: it will go from 36-38°C which will still hold up on Sunday in some areas, to 20°C on Monday. Even the freezing level (which, it is worth remembering, stood at 5300 meters in the North Western Alps) will drop significantly in altitude and will reach around 2700 meters between Sunday and Tuesday next week. This will favor snowfall in the high mountains.

The consequences

If on the one hand we will say goodbye to what can now be considered the last blaze of summer, on the other it will be necessary to prepare not only for a thermal collapse, but also for possible potentially devastating events: hailstorms, violent gusts of wind, and donwburst. It is impossible to predict exactly the location of extreme events, but the breakup of the summer with potentially harmful effects is now certain.

What changes: the cyclone Poppea arrives

The meteorological scenario will be changed by the arrival of an intense depression forming on the Scandinavian peninsula which on Saturday will begin to lap the Alpine sectors of the North West. The contrast between the fresh air and the great heat that has stagnated at all altitudes for days and with a very high humidity gradient, will be the right mix for violent storms. Storms that, from the Alps, will move to the adjacent plains. The real turning point will take place between Sunday and Monday, because the depression will erode the anticyclonic cap that has dominated the Mediterranean in recent days, lowering its latitude. From north to south Italy will have to deal with episodes of bad weather, in some cases even violent. It will be the end of the heat. Temperatures will plummet, dropping by more than 15°C and in some cases even more, particularly in the North. «We will thus pass rather quickly from 10-12°C above average to values ​​that are even lower than those expected for the period. In short, a real meltdown, which will take us from a scorching summer to a sort of early autumn in just a few hours» explain the meteorologists of ilmeteo.it.