This Monday the Tigres team made the arrival of the technical director official Robert Dante Siboldiwho will occupy the position left vacant by ‘Chima’ Ruíz after his dismissal after the matchday 14 game where they fell 2-1 against Mazatlán.
Now, the Uruguayan strategist seeks to get the team out of the pothole and will start working as soon as possible so that the positive results begin to arrive.
During his presentation and at the press conference at the University Stadium, the helmsman said that the hierarchies in the cat team will end. “Prioritize the one who is best for the starting eleven”he commented, making it clear that from now on the ‘weight’ players will have to earn their place in the starting squad.
“The team today, unlike my philosophy, I have always prioritized forms, to win deservingly today, today must be to win at any cost. The one who is best, will play, the one who is with desires and the desire to want to play, I have no commitment to anyoneadded
The players who weigh in the feline group are Nahuel Guzman, Guido Pizarro and of course the French star André-Pierre Gignac. These three players are almost immovable from the eleven, regardless of whether they perform well on the field or not.
Likewise, one of the footballers who could be erased from ownership is the Argentine Guido Pizarro. It must be remembered that when Siboldi was Cruz Azul’s coach, in a match they were nothing short of coming to blows. Also, with the midfielder playing low, he wouldn’t be surprised if he goes to the substitute bench.
For now, Tigres is in seventh place in the competition with 21 points, and they are already preparing to face their next matchday 15 game against Querétaro.
