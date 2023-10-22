And the curse ended, finally after 9 years @TigresOficial He beat Cruz Azul in El Volcán. With more heart than strategy, the cats won 2-1. Gignac scored his 196th goal as a tiger, and “Carioca” scored a great goal. Tigres remains in the Sub-Leadership with 25 points. pic.twitter.com/c87kCJiYFU — Alberto Sandoval (@elcompitv) October 22, 2023

This Saturday, Antuna He appeared in the 45+3′ to grab a pass from the Argentine with a volley Carlos Rotondi. At 61′, the error came Carlos Salcedowho sought to play backwards, giving the ball to Gignacwho defined without problem before the departure of Andres Gudiño. When it seemed that everything was ending in a tie, at 90+6′ came a free kick taken by the Frenchman, who assisted for Carioca He took the ball as he had been, ordering to save the ball and getting the three points.