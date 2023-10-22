It seems that the bad news for the Blue Cross They don’t end. Just this Saturday at University Stadiumthe team led by Joaquin Moreno won at Tigers for the minimum of Uriel Antuna before going to break, however, the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac and the Brazilian Rafael Carioca They turned around to end the bad streak of nine long years of not hitting the celestials in the Volcanoin games of the Liga MX.
The felines could not overcome The Machine from the beginning. Opening 2014, but they finally left behind a bad streak of ten games without adding three. Before this, in the last match they played on royal soil, the cement workers won 2-3 in the Apertura 2022, 0-1 in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022, apart from a 2-2 draw in the regular phase. Further back, in the Clausura 2021, those from La Noria won 0-2 and in the Apertura 2020 they also defeated 1-3. Moving on to Apertura 2019, everything ended 1-1 and in Clausura 2019 the local team lost by the minimum. In the Clausura 2018 there was a 2-2 tie, while in the Apertura 2016 points were divided when it was 0-0 and that same score was repeated in the Apertura 2015. Precisely the last victory of the royals in the Apertura 2014 was by the minimum from the already retired Edgar Gerardo Lugo.
This Saturday, Antuna He appeared in the 45+3′ to grab a pass from the Argentine with a volley Carlos Rotondi. At 61′, the error came Carlos Salcedowho sought to play backwards, giving the ball to Gignacwho defined without problem before the departure of Andres Gudiño. When it seemed that everything was ending in a tie, at 90+6′ came a free kick taken by the Frenchman, who assisted for Carioca He took the ball as he had been, ordering to save the ball and getting the three points.
With this victory, the U of Nuevo León remains in second place in the Apertura 2023 with 25 points, while Blue Cross It remains sunk in the penultimate place with eleven units, being very close to elimination.
