Guanajuato will continue with rain during the first days of the last week of June 2024, confirmed the National Meteorological System (SMN) of the National Water Commission (With water).

This Monday, June 24, the state of Guanajuato will have very heavy rains with occasional intense rains (75 to 150 mm) and wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils.

The weather conditions for Tuesday, June 25 will not be very different, Guanajuato There will be heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm) and wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils, the With water.

For the middle of the week, on Wednesday, June 26, the state will have intervals of showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) and wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils.

Finally, Guanajuato It will have intervals of showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) and wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds with possible dust devils on Thursday, June 27.

The With water warned that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail.

In addition, the rains predicted from the heavy range (25 to 50 mm) could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, flooding and flooding in low areas of the indicated states.