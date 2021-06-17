While some nations make progress when it comes to community recognition LGBT + and the works in which its members appear, such as Harry Potter, others go backwards.

That is what will happen to Hungary, and all due to a series of legislation passed by its parliament this week. These were promoted by its Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, member of the ultra-conservative party Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union, and have generated controversy.

Hungary is ruled by an ultra-conservative party

Among the measures that will be taken in the country is the prohibition of the promotion of homosexuality and sex reassignment in minors under 18 years of age.

The opposition to the current government have denounced the above as homophobic and discriminatory. The fact is that the above was added to a legislative package that originally sought to protect minors against pedophiles, but some took advantage of the above for obscure purposes.

Assassin’s Creed has had a LGBT + protagonist for a long time and you had not realized it

That is, getting pedophiles and people LGBT + in the ‘same bag’. This has already provoked protests from the Hungarians themselves, who are demonstrating in Budapest.

With regard to pedophilia, the idea is to create a database of pedophiles and prohibit them from exercising certain professions. So far so good. The bad thing is that they want to ban content that supposedly promotes homosexuality and sex reassignment in various media.

Harry Potter could not be exhibited due to new laws

Access to those under 18 years of age will not be allowed, which can range from commercials to series live-action or animated television, movies and other forms of expression.

It also applies to print media such as books and magazines. Obviously, all of the above applies to works such as Harry Potter, as well as manga and anime yuri Y yaoi. Also to productions like Bridget jones and more. Community LGBT + considers it a regrettable setback.

A television channel showed that when applying this legislation it would have to stop broadcasting the films of Harry Potter, since some of its characters are LGBT +.

It is feared that due to this initiative cases of discrimination will skyrocket. Sadly, that may be the case, and unless there is a change in power, a dark age may befall the Hungarian people. It will be a matter of seeing how things are going.

Fountain.



