british actor Robbie Coltranerecognized for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in “Harry Potter”, He passed away this Friday, October 14. after being ill for the past two years. This is a sad moment for fans of the magical world, who last saw him in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, the meeting that brought the cast of the saga together for a special on HBO Max.

It was on that occasion that the artist would give —even without knowing it— his last goodbye to all the potterheads in the world. What was that he say?

Robbie Coltrane’s Last Lesson as Hagrid

It is not a long statement, much less a long speech, but a brief scene from the special casting meeting (available on HBO Max) that, with few words, leaves a more than emotional message.

Hagrid was always looking after Harry Potter whenever he could. Photo: Warner Bros.

During one of his speeches, Coltrane reflected on the enormous value of the “Harry Potter” films and what would inevitably happen to him and his character in the years to come.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So we could be seeing it in 50 years, easy. Sadly, I won’t be there, but Hagrid will be.”he pointed.

The message that Hagrid left for “Harry Potter” fans at the meeting for the 20th anniversary of the film’s premiere. Photo: HBO Max/Twitter

The phrase went viral on networks and was highlighted by several fans, especially by potterheads who, like Alan Rickman, regret his departure today.

Every feature film in the saga, from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” is available on HBO Max.