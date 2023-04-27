The passage of Juan Guaidó through Bogotá, in a low flight towards exile, once again exposes one of the most burdensome shortcomings of the political class that opposes the Maduro regime in Venezuela: the ignorance of what it is convenient to know about yesterday and today of Venezuela and Colombia.

In the amphitheater of the networks, the purpose declared by Guaidó to participate in an international conference, formally convened by President Gustavo Petro, to seek formulas that provide an electoral solution to the Venezuelan discord, was jubilantly accepted.

Guaidó was not invited but he managed to make the news, just like the Venezuelan vice president, then foreign minister, Delcy Rodríguez, in Buenos Aires, back in 2016. She was not invited to an important Mercosur meeting either, but she entered a meeting room… empty where nothing could do.

The meeting of representatives of some twenty countries was proposed by Petro some time ago, initially as a symposium between opposition figures and Madurismo, to help get the talks in Mexico back on track without replacing them. Posed like this, it was not going to be easy.

Today I believe that, having overcome the doubts about the role of the opposition and the flesh-and-blood Government in that conference, something that may be the best in the current circumstances has resulted: a forum that truly overcomes the suspicions and misgivings that frowned upon both irrelevant “group of friendly countries”, both to the talkative forum of Lima and to the very permanent council of the OAS.

Even if this is only because at the Bogotá conference all the governments present are legitimate and there are no “interim periods” that renew themselves each year at USAid expense or usurper governments in question.

The guest list is quite balanced, in my opinion. Both the opposition and Maduro have very reliable friends in that deck. The Petro initiative undoubtedly has traction, hopefully enough, to get the dialogue out of the Mexican quagmire. It beats me, however, that Maduro would have preferred the conference not to take place.

The stark and welcome fact is that the first meeting yielded substantive agreements in record time and that the participating countries will meet again. God willing it will be soon.

The nut of these agreements is that the schedule for an election koshertruly free and with guarantees for all, runs pari passu with the lifting of sanctions.

The agreement implicitly implies the need for a general amnesty, the restitution of political rights for all, and it does not stop addressing the humanitarian issue of 3000 million dollars destined to mitigate the suffering of Venezuelans.

In addition to a headquarters —Mexico— accepted by all, and a referee —the Kingdom of Norway—, whose exhortations have not always been heeded by the parties, would now accompany them —surrounding them, demanding— a very reasonably balanced forum of countries, I insist, whose host is the Government of the neighboring nation most demonstrably interested in “the pod is over”, as the lyrics of “La Gota Fría” by Carlos Vives say.

Not even the witches of the wasteland could see in the “seeds of time” the future of this relaunch, or tell us that the path will now only cross reedbeds and meadows.

The only thing that is certain is that only those Venezuelans who, prey to intolerance, mutual suspicions and prejudices that date back long before the September night and the murder of José María Córdova, can hope that the Petro initiative will fail.

They are not few, by the way, but by no means are they the majority of Venezuelans today. However, it is only to the “guaidotrumpistas” to whom the pantomime of Juan Guaidó, the surrogate of Leopoldo López, whom he tries to surpass in shamelessness, was dedicated. Who else can there be in the Venezuelan opposition universe with such a harmful propensity for the mendacious, the egotistical, the colorful and the media?

Does Leopoldo López really believe that someone with the accumulated mileage of Gustavo Petro—think what you might think of him—receives orders from Nicolás Maduro?

Trusting in a Captain Spider with a venal gaze and enjoying the deceptive ovation of social networks, the tightrope walker Juan Guaidó, completely devoid of any sense of tragedy, has frivolously ended his career before turning 40 and perhaps without suspecting it. public.

I end with only one apparent digression, proposing to the iracundos of Miami and Madrid a subject to ponder: the repertoire of Billo’s Caracas Boys is indistinguishable from that of Pacho Galán’s orchestra. Let’s see, why is that?

I do not find it credible that Gustavo Petro has convened this conference just to please or “wash face” the dictatorship. Colombia, my friends, is half of us and to all of us, on both sides of the Táchira River, it is convenient that the Bogotá initiative go ahead.