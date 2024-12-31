The passage of time is inevitable, after a certain age the first signs of aging: wrinkles and expression lines, spots, or gray hair. Currently, in Spain we have many remedies to reduce these effects, such as anti-aging creams, aesthetic treatments or hair dyes. However, we may not need these solutions, or at least one of them. Recently, scientists in New York have confirmed that this hair “bleaching” could be reversible.

This new study published in the journal Nature explains that gray hair is “the result of a specific cellular process related to melanocytic stem cells (McSC).” These cells are responsible for hair pigmentation. That is, what really happens with gray hair is that the McSC stagnates, therefore the production of hair color or melanin. In this way, the hair turns white or gray.

How to produce melanin in hair again?



After finding this statement, the first thing we ask ourselves is how can we produce melanin and prevent the cells from stagnating? Mayumi Ito, lead researcher of the study, states that the way to increase the production of melanin and recover the original hair color is that the McSC could be reactivated.

However, although the answer seems simple, much more research is still needed. What is clear is that the cells they talk about are much more flexible than they thought. Researchers from New York University mention that they believed that McSC remained dormant in some area of ​​the hair root.

From this place, they were activated when necessary to produce pigmented cells. With this study they have realized that the cells do move between different places in the root. What does this mean? If it came in the form of controlling the mobility of the McSC could prevent the appearance of gray hair.

This is a new way to help “stuck cells” move again between different areas of the hair root and thus maintain its natural color. Some are already proposing the creation of treatments that stimulate stem cellsand even cosmetic products and therapies based on the results of the study. Until now, we must wait and make do with the remedies we have today.





How to hide gray hair?

Techniques that help hide gray hair. iStock

There are those who prefer not to go to the hairdresser to hide their white hairs. Some remedies that have come to light range from feeding even natural products like oils or even infusions.

When it comes to lightly covering gray hair and thus avoiding the use of dyes, the ingredient they recommend is the rosemary. We are talking about an aromatic herb that we usually use to spice up food and give it a different touch, but that has also been used in cooking. Traditional medicine and hair care.

In fact, its regular use can help improve the appearance of gray or white hair and temporarily hide gray hair. This impact occurs thanks to its antioxidant properties, its power to stimulate the scalp and lighten the hair.

In this same sense, the rosemary oil It is also known for its ability to darken hair over time. For this reason, it is used in gray hair treatments aimed at recovering the natural color of the hair. Also infusions such as chamomile or black tea.

Although if you are a fan of hairdressing and dyes, you can also try a technique called ‘smokey hair’. It is a trend that creates ‘balayage’ highlights in the hair with different silver tones and gray ends. The aim of mixing different colors is to hide gray hair, but also to give volume to the hair and achieve a rejuvenating appearance.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email for free every Thursday? Sign up for our Newsletter.