Arturo Gravalos surrendered: the 25-year-old Spaniard from Eolo-Kometa, who had been battling a brain tumor for some time, died in the night in the hospital where he had been hospitalized since April. He had discovered the disease in November 2021, on 12 May his partner Davide Bais had dedicated the victory of the stage to him with arrival on the Gran Sasso.

the announcement of death

The death was announced by a press release from Eolo-Kometa, which in today’s stage from Borgofranco Ivrea to Crans Montana will race with mourning on his arm. A long memory also published on the team’s social channels. During the night, the Rioja cycling federation had also published the news: “You are gone, Arturo, you are gone forever: you have passed through our lives like a fleeting star, but you will shine forever in our hearts. Loving you was easy, forgetting you will be impossible. Fly high Arturo, fly free while our boys train to become champions like you. We will help them make your dreams come true too”.