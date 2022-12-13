The recent news of thefarewell of Jost Capito and Xavier Demaison from Williamsboth now former team principal and Technical Director of the historic Grove home. At the basis of this separation is the non-renewal of the contract, denied by the property of Dorilton Capital, following the poor results achieved by the team, especially when compared to the huge investments implemented by the US company in the last two years. Already on the occasion of the final race of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi, Capito had underlined the complexity of the project linked to the rebirth and return to competitiveness of Williams, defining this program as “an open heart operation on a patient who is running a marathon”.

A phrase that made it clear the difficulties encountered by the team in the two-year period 2021-2022, marked by the exception of a 2nd place at Spa-Francorchamps by George Russell in 2021 and another ten placings in the points zone, with the annexed arrival in last place in the constructors’ standings of the championship that has just ended. In a nutshell, Capito and Demaison had opted for a solution a long term (Demaison himself had indicated two or three years to be able to get the most out of the team), while the top management of Williams aimed at a return to the upper floors of the Circus, spending millions on positive effects in ‘quick’ times without obtaining an effective return. A reason that prompted Dorilton Capital to interrupt the work of the German manager and the French engineer, with these who will soon be replaced with two other profiles in view of the next championship, in the hope that the new entries will better match the objectives of the US property.

Behind this double dismissal, another risk now lurks: that of compromise even before the 2023 season begins. In fact, with the changing of the guard, a program that had already been underlined by Capito in the middle of the season, mainly focused on the realization of the next year’s car: “When we saw that we were going to be tenth – said the manager – it doesn’t matter what the gap is, so we have concentrated all efforts on next year’s car. That’s what we did shortly after the big Silverstone update. We said to ourselves: whatever we do, we won’t get to ninth or eighth place, there’s no chance. So let’s forget about it and focus on next year’s car, because we need to take a step forward. Otherwise, there is something really wrong”. The 2023 World Cup, therefore, will perhaps provide the answer to a big question: who will be right between the Capito-Demaison duo and Dorilton Capital? Will it be the ruin of the two ex Williams project that seemed to be taking hold, or will it be the property that had actually identified the two as unsuitable for the team’s revival attempts? In the first case, Dorilton will be able to hope and focus on the ability of their replacements, but will he be able to recover, or will the hypothesis of a sale of Williams to Porsche, which has been trying to enter F1 for some time, become increasingly concrete? Otherwise, the new profiles could be the starting point towards a new road, destined to realize a long-time dream also followed by the late Sir Frank Williams, eager to be able to see his creature again on the top step of the podium.