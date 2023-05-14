Giotto Bizzarrini is dead. The test engineer passed away at the age of 96 in Livorno. The funeral to take place in Quercianella has been set for Monday 15 May. Bizzarrini is remembered as the father of some of the most iconic jewels in the automotive world, such as the Ferrari 250 GTO or the Testa Rossa.

The rebirth of Bizzarrini signed cars

We also owe him a brief interlude with an eponymous brand of road-going Gran Turismo which in this very year had come back to life thanks to the automotive division of Pegasus Brands, a luxury car dealer with the project entrusted to three former Aston Martin managers: Ulrich Bez, Christopher Sheppard and Martin Janette Green. First, the company kicked off the Revival Series program. Thanks to the work of highly specialized technicians and craftsmen, 24 examples of the 5300 GT Corsa will be built according to the original project specifications. A choice that now has the flavor of the manifesto for Giotto Bizzarrini.

The story of Giotto Bizzarini

Giotto was born in Livorno in 1926. The son of a wealthy Tuscan landowner, he takes his name from his grandfather, a biologist who worked with Marconi on his inventions, especially that of the radio. Once he graduated in engineering from the University of Pisa in 1953, Giotto Bizzarrini taught for a short time before joining Alfa Romeo in 1954 as an engineer in the “Servizio Esperienze Principali”, a department headed by Eng. Nicolis. He is assigned to develop the Giulietta chassis. After Alfa Romeo, he worked at Ferrari, Lamborghini, Iso Rivolta and finally building the cars that bear his name. He has also carried out advanced projects for General Motors such as the AMX Sabola or style and technical consultancy for GM in Europe and the USA, for high-level Japanese brands and for great stylists such as Pininfarina.

The landing in Ferrari

In 1957 he left Alfa Romeo to join Ferrari where he remained for five years in charge of control, testing and development of sports and GT cars. The Ferrari 250 GT 2 + 2, the 3 liter Testarossa for the engine, the 250 Testarrossa Barchetta and the 250 GT SWB were greatly influenced by his ideas and his technical solutions. It should be noted that the most famous Ferrari series, the 250, is where Bizzarrini worked the hardest to develop the chassis and dynamic solutions. But his masterpiece was in 1962 with the Ferrari 250 GTO. A project in which he had already been involved in 1960. Ferrari wanted a more racing GT with better aerodynamics than the previous GT 250 SWBs. Jaguar had just launched the E-Type model and Ferrari wanted a car to match it on the racetrack.

Farewell to Maranello

In 1961 Bizzarrini was one of the “famous five” who left Ferrari. The fact is known as the “night of the long knives”. This was caused by the fact that Ferrari wanted to renew the engineering staff. Bizzarrini left Ferrari and founded ATS with the rest of the other ex-engineers, to build a prototype of Formula 1 and Sport GT cars. In 1962 Bizzarrini also got in touch with Count Volpi, owner of the SSS Scuderia Serenissima Repubblica di Venezia, to update a Ferrari 250 GT SWB according to the specifications of the GTO. Bizzarrini applied all the ideas drawn from the GTO and developed with Piero Drogo a car with innovative aerodynamics, even lower than the GTO, with the roof line strongly extended towards the rear. The car was completed in a staggering record 14 days. This car was called BreadVan (breadbox). At least two other 250 GT SWBs were developed by Bizzarrini, Drogo, Neri and Bonacini according to the specifications of the GTO and with a similar line.

Lamborghini experience

In 1963, about 20 kilometers from Modena, Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini was born in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Also with the help of Giotto Bizzarrini, Giampaolo Dallara and Paolo Stanzani, Lamborghini entered the world scene with the 350 GTV, later simply the 350 GT. Bizzarrini also worked for ISO and designed 3 models: Rivolta GT, Grifo A3L and Grifo A3C. His work was to lead to the development of a monocoque chassis for ISO machines.