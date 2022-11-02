The tragic news of the disappearance of Mauro Forghieri, which took place today at the age of 87, saddened not only the whole world of motorsport, but the whole of Italy, which loses one of its finest engineering minds and a man who has brought prestige to the country for many years thanks to his ingenious inventions and his numerous successes, achieved above all with Ferrari between the ’70s and’ 80s. Part of that historical era so successful for the Prancing Horse was also Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who from 1973 to 1977 was in charge of the Maranello Racing Team. Reached by the news of Forghieri’s death, the former Ferrari president wanted to remember ‘Furia’ with touching words released to the news agency HANDLE.

“With Mauro Forghieri not only disappears one of the greatest Italian technicians, appreciated all over the world, but also a friend and collaborator with whom I shared wonderful years and unforgettable sporting successes – declared Montezemolo, who together with Forghieri gave Ferrari three constructors’ titles and two drivers between 1975 and 1977 – I am close to his family and I will miss him very much ”. Condolence for the sad circumstance was also expressed by the mayor of Modena, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli: “Not only Modena, but the whole country loses a point of reference, an extraordinary Modenese who has contributed to making Ferrari and the territory great”declared the mayor, speaking of the sentiment of the whole municipal administration.

To certify the international caliber of Forghieri’s genius, a very simple but equally touching tweet came up with Damon Hill. The 1996 world champion, commenting on a photo that recalled the death of the former Ferrari technical director, admitted that he had never personally known ‘Furia’ but was still tied to his name and his memory. “I’ve never met him but his name is legendary – wrote Hill, whose father Graham ran and won right in full ‘Forghieri era’ – Hello Mr. Forghieri and thank you“. These last words written in Italian.

