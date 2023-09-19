Soon X could become free for everyone. Elon Musk, the owner of the social network, is apparently considering this possibility as, in his opinion, it is the only way to counter bots. This is what the ‘Bbc’ reveals, referring to a conversation between the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the billionaire who purchased Twitter in 2022 for 44 billion dollars. “We are moving to have a small monthly payment for using the system,” the Tesla and SpaceX owner said. Contacted by the BBC, X has not yet provided further details.

It is not clear, therefore, whether Musk’s words are a generic statement relating to a hypothesis or the confirmation of a plan already developed and being implemented. Mr Tesla has always set the reduction of bots among his objectives and has proposed the paid X Premium option with services and advantages for users, who have the possibility of publishing longer posts and enjoying greater visibility. In the recent past, Musk has put forward the hypothesis of an ‘economical’ version of X Premium, the price of which varies from country to country. “We are about to present ourselves with a version at a reduced price, we want it to be a paltry sum. It’s a complex issue, but for me it’s the only real defense against the bot armies.”