Respawn Entertainment shared new details about Apex Legends Mobile, the new version of this successful Battle royale who is on the way to ios Y Android.

It was known before that the game would reach these platforms, but it was only until today that it was confirmed. He was the director of this title himself, Chad grenier, who confirmed it and shared the first details. It is something designed to take advantage of the capabilities of this system.

Apex Legends Mobile will be available on iOS and Android

According Grenier, the first regional beta test will begin in India and the Philippines later in April. This adaptation of the game is specially designed to take advantage of mobile touch screens.

Likewise, it has optimized controls and well thought out settings for this hardware. This designer claimed that the above results in ‘the most advanced battle royale combat on a phone’. That certainly sounds very promising.

EA Play: Apex Legends comes to Switch and you can play against players from other consoles

Chad genier highlighted that it is a new version of Apex legends, but sticks to the original. Regarding the beta, they are going to start in a controlled way and on a small scale.

This is why it will only be extended to a few thousand players. But in the course of this year they plan to bring this new version to more regions and with more players around the world. Let’s see if by any chance a beta test takes place in Latin America.

-or-

Testing of this version will begin in India and the Philippines

The director also spoke of what the launch of this version will mean for PC and consoles. Stressed that ‘The best is yet to come’ for those who play them, and one of the biggest updates for this game is on the way. Battle royale.

This was to be expected, as there is currently a huge player base in these adaptations. Recently, it was revealed that there are more than 100 million unique players.

While it is confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile will come to ios, the first tests will be done in Android. As the tests are carried out, this support will be added.

It is best to keep an eye on official announcements, especially in Twitter, on the account @beachpex. It is confirmed that this title will be Free-to-Play or F2P, like previous versions. Unfortunately, you will not have cross-play, but yes unique content.

Source: Press release.



