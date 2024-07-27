Unfortunately, nothing is eternal, not even one of the most successful machines of the last 25 years. That’s how long the brilliant career of the smart fortwo, the last example of which was produced for the Italian market (an EQ model) was delivered right in these hot days of late July to such Gaia Pisani, a young lawyer from Milan.

A unique concept concentrated in 2 meters and 70

Over 25 years in which, thanks to a unique concept concentrated in 2 meters and 70, the fortwo has revolutionized the idea of ​​urban mobility conquering the hearts of more than 650,000 fans in Italy and the nickname, by some sociologists, of “nice and functional element of street furniture”. All this thanks also to a unique design that has earned it a place of honor in the private collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

Everything remains different

“A few years ago, the launch of the latest internal combustion generation of fortwo was accompanied by a slogan that embodies a good part of the very essence of smart: everything remains different”, he has declared Maurizio Zaccaria, Sales Director Mercedes-Benz Cars Italia. “In all these years, in fact, smart has always managed to reinvent itself, without ever losing its identity. And this is precisely one of the keys to its success: it has always wanted to look beyond the simple concept of a car, to think outside the box, to conquer the scene as a soloist and not as a simple echo.”

The last example sold in Milan

Today, as it bids farewell to its most loyal fans, with the delivery of the last unit produced for the Italian market, Fortwo also gets a little satisfaction, having conquered its last customer not in Rome, which has always been a smart city par excellence with over 200,000 units registered since 1998but in Milan. So goodbye little big fortwo, undisputed queen of city cars, we will all miss you.