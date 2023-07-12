On July 14, 1955, a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees and a minimum of 19.9 was expected in Madrid. That week, the newspapers announced that “unanimously in the North American Chamber the entry of Spain into NATO is requested.” They also recounted that Elena de Bustos, “residing in Bocangel, 14″, had been treated at the Casa de Socorro de Ventas for the stab wounds inflicted on her by Alejandro Gil, “residing in the same house”. That the sisters Josefa and Rosario García had been poisoned by eating fish in poor condition. That Araceli Bermúdez had been elected “Carmen del Comercio 1955” in the kermesse from Vallecas. That Antonio Núñez Holgado, from Badajoz, had proclaimed himself the national champion of tractor drivers. That José María de la Blanca Finat y Escrivá de Romaní, Count of Mayalde -then mayor of Madrid- had finally delivered the prizes for the Christmas Carols contest.

None of these stories received as much space in the paper as the demolition of 686 shacks in the north of the city. “It was called the Barrio without permission. It was located more or less in what today would be the space between the M30 mosque and the Barcelona highway. More than 700 families lived there, ”explains Modesto García (77 years old, Orense), a former bank employee with“ several reincarnations ”behind him, former president of the TOAssociation of Neighbors of the Lucero neighborhood and, since the late 80s, a neighbor of the neighborhood of the same name.

Old images of the Lucero neighborhood.

DAVID EXPOSITO

The Lucero neighborhood was projected in 1951 and its 301 houses received their first inhabitants in 1955. Each house had three rooms, a kitchen-dining room and a toilet. All in just over 40 square meters. “There are several types,” explains Modesto, “there are the three-story blocks, which have six homes and a common patio, and the two-six blocks ranging from five to 11 portals- which are divided into four homes with a private patio – “annejo”, said the scriptures – of about 20 square meters. You have to take into account that these are houses that were built for relocated people who came with their things and even with animals”.

The testimonies of the people who arrived from the neighborhood without permission, collected for an exhibition on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the colony, talk about the transfer and the arrival:

“They brought us here, to the neighborhood, two or three families in each truck. The day they came for us to bring us here, there were ambulances and everything. The police had the neighborhood surrounded. That night no one slept and when daylight began you could see the shadow of the police on horseback all around. They hoped there would be a problem. Some were not given housing, there were many injustices”

Modesto García and Alfonso López, in the Lucero neighborhood.

DAVID EXPOSITO

A cat in a window in the Lucero neighborhood.

DAVID EXPOSITO

Until the beginning of the 70s, the figure of the main tenant and the added tenant existed, in such a way that two families had to share the space. A family of seven members could share a flat with another of four. Sometimes curtains were installed in the middle of the room. There came to be three security guards from the Ministry of the Interior to control the tensions that arose from coexistence. Also to prohibit children from going out to play in the street. Or to establish a neighborhood curfew.

The houses in the Lucero neighborhood are simple and homogeneous dwellings, with a characteristic white color on the walls and gray on the base. Some homes have a balcony on the second floor. All the roofs are sloped and flat tiled. The four blocks that house the 114 homes in the two-story model also have the uniqueness of having a one-story semicircular chamfer at the corners. They were commercial premises of about 25 square meters attached to a house of 40. They housed bakeries or hairdressers. Today, only the Bar Quillo sign resists, which has not reopened since the pandemic.

The land is slightly inclined, which causes a slight staggering in the plots. Quilts, sheets or towels hang from the clotheslines overlooking the streets.

Sales of the Lucero neighborhood.

DAVID EXPOSITO

A street in the Lucero neighborhood.

DAVID EXPOSITO

In the north, a hillside houses a garden from which six cedars emerge that still have the memory of Filomena in their branches. Also an overpopulation of parrots. Here, in 1955, planters and trees were installed for the opening day. They were taken away just 24 hours later.

The interior patios are one of the hallmarks of the neighborhood. “The neighbors on the ground floor have direct access to the patio. Those on the first floor must go down the stairs to the portal to gain access”, explains Alfonso López (66 years old, Madrid), who was dedicated to “construction and show business as a singer”, and who opens his portal to help visitors to understand the distribution of patios and their accesses. A first section of ten stairs and a second of five separate the two heights.

Telephone antennas in the Lucero neighborhood.

DAVID EXPOSITO

Valentín del Moral (70 years old, Madrid) and his partner Marta (62 years old, Madrid) met in the neighborhood. They live on the ground floor and have direct access to the patio. “This is the living room, here the girl’s room, our room here, the bathroom and the kitchen that overlooks the patio, where the previous tenant had built another room… and whose roof we took advantage of to hang out,” they explain. Valentín, who was a taxi driver and is still a musician, wears a T-shirt that says Pink Freud. He remembers, together with Alfonso, sneaking into the orchards that surrounded the colony, where wheat, oats or chickpeas were planted and a foreman coming out on horseback to chase them. And that the trees grew with great force due to the fertilizer provided by the dairy farms that were in the surroundings.

In the mid-1970s, after more than 25 years of renting, the Ministry of Housing offered the houses as property to residents who wanted to buy them. The price: around 25,000 pesetas. About 130 euros to change.

In the Plaza de Remondo, where ten pine trees surround an olive tree, the end of the paving works of the streets of the neighborhood, which until then were made of sand, was celebrated in 1983. That day, the neighbors provided food and drink. The council put on a music band. The then mayor, Tierno Galván, attended the inauguration. In a photograph of the act, Modesto appears giving a speech, shortly before the concert began. The next day, the news talked about the new stage. The Barrio without permission, like the sandy streets, was definitely history.

Gardens of the Lucero neighborhood.

DAVID EXPOSITO

