Mexico.-The 48-year-old from Chihuahua, Omar Chaparro, who has stood out as an actor, singer, comedian and television presenter, confesses to the “Hoy” program that at some point in his life He has contemplated leaving show business.

Omar Chaparro has always been aware that appearing in the world of entertainment has its “pros and cons”, for example, sometimes face criticism and comments that hurt and this has been his particular case.

Many criticisms have come to affect him emotionally and that is why he has contemplated leaving “everything”, however he reflects and makes him want to because He is passionate about what he does on stage.

“I paid the price of not knowing how to filter criticism. Maybe they’re right, I’m not a singer, I’m not an actor, I thought I’d throw in the towel, I thought my career was over,” Omar told ‘Hoy’.

The worst thing that could have happened to Omar, for example, is learning that many people despise him and have wished him to death in their comments and criticisms: “When they wish me death. When they are so strong they are unnecessary.”

Omar Chaparro became known nationally by participating in the reality show ‘Big Brother’, later hosting ‘No manches’ and ‘Sabadazo’; More recently, he hosted the Televisa reality show ‘Quién es la máscara’.

Omar, originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, has appeared as an actor in films such as ‘And how is he?’, ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ and ‘No manches Frida’, the latter with Martha Higareda, he has also recorded songs at the genre band and ballads.